Mumbai, July 15: Even as the Maharashtra government has formally awarded the 259-hectare Dharavi Redevelopment project to an Adani Group firm, residents fear that poor people who depend on local businesses will suffer due to the project. Among Asia's largest slums, Dharavi is dotted with huts, shanties and is home to several small businesses.

“We were shocked to know that the state government has given green signal to an Adani Group firm for the project. There are hundreds of ground-plus two storey structures in the locality, in which one room is occupied by the house owner and the other by the tenant, and the former depends on the rent money to run his household," Paul Raphel, president of Dharavi Nagrik Seva Sangh, said. Adani-Hindenburg Row: Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing, Asks SEBI to Circulate Its Response on Expert Committee's Recommendations.

Now, if these structures are demolished as part of the project and the owners are later given just one room, what will they do, he asked. Reacting to the state government's decision, Dharavi resident advocate Sandip Katake alleged the project would be the world's biggest land scam.

“Adani Group is getting 10 crore square feet development rights for Rs 5,069 crore and getting additional railway land with government's money. The last survey in the area was conducted in 2008 and the eligibility date for structures was kept at January 1, 2000, whereas as per the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) it is 2011," he said.

If the government really wants to redevelop Dharavi, then a fresh survey should be conducted and the last date of survey should be the cutoff date for eligibility, he said, adding 80 per cent people were dependent on local units and businesses, which need to be safeguarded.

"No family should be sent out of Dharavi in the name of redevelopment. Adani is getting six crore square feet area for sale, from which he is going to earn Rs 3,00,000 crore. Who is going to prosper in the Dharavi project? Local residents or Adani?” the lawyer claimed.

For most residents, the redevelopment has brought in a sense of uncertainty about the future in terms of livelihood as well as accommodation. "There are thousands of huts and shanties in the area, with four to five families living in each structure. After redevelopment, they may only get one flat, which may not be sufficient for them," one resident said.

"More than 2,000 idli sellers live in Dharavi and supply food to the whole city. After redevelopment such businesses will no longer exist. Small industrial units involved in making leather products, imitation jewellery among other items will be shut," said resident Tarun Das.

"Spread across 600 acres, Dharavi is a prime location in the city with four to five railway stations nearby. Adani is not working for people's welfare, he is coming to the area for his personal gain. We still don't know fully about the project. We want rooms here itself," Das said. Adani-Hindenburg Issue: Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing, Asks SEBI to Circulate Report.

A social activist on the condition of anonymity said, “The redevelopment project was formulated in 2004, but nothing happened till now. In 1995, there were 57,000 hutments in the area, but currently, we think the number has risen to 1.20 lakh. Nearly 50 per cent people in the locality run small businesses from their homes," he said.

The project should be implemented in time, the social activist added. The state government formally awarded the 259-hectare Dharavi Redevelopment project to an Adani Group firm. The project, which reportedly has a revenue potential of Rs 20,000 crore, involves rebuilding the Dharavi slum sprawl in central Mumbai, located near the BKC business district.