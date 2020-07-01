New Delhi, July 1: On the occasion of Doctor's Day today, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his greetings to all the doctors. Taking to Twitter, he said, "India salutes our doctors, the exceptional caregivers, who are at the forefront of a spirited fight against COVID-19."

Doctor's Day is celebrated in the country on July 1 each year, in honour of the birth and death anniversary of the great physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. Happy Doctor's Day 2020 Greetings & HD Images: Send National Doctors' Day Wishes, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Quotes, Messages, GIFs and SMS Thanking Medics on July 1.

Here's what Narendra Modi tweeted on the occasion of Doctor's Day, watch video:

India salutes our doctors- exceptional care givers who are at the forefront of a spirited fight against COVID-19. #doctorsday2020 pic.twitter.com/WsWroXjVpO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2020

Amid the rising coronavirus cases, when a majority of the people have been asked to stay at home, doctors are struggling 24x7 by staying in the frontline to treat COVID-19 patients. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has crossed the 5.8 lakh cases on Wednesday and India is currently among the top four countries that have been badly hit by the pandemic.

