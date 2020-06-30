National Doctors' Day is observed on July 1 every year to thank the contribution of doctors to society. It recognises the work of physicians who selflessly contribute to the well-being of people. Especially during COVID-19 pandemic, their selfless works have to be praised. This day is marked to commemorate the birth and death anniversary of the great physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. And as we celebrate National Doctors' Day 2020, we bring to you quotes, greeting cards, messages and HD images to thank a doctor for their altruistic efforts. You can wish them through WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook greetings, Messages, SMS and Instagram stories. Being in the frontline, medics have played a crucial role in trying to curb the spread of coronavirus. They deserve more than an applauded for serving society during these times. National Doctors' Day 2020: History, Significance of the Day in Honour of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.

Hospitals celebrate the day thanking their doctors for saving lives. As a token of recognition, people often thank their family doctors for always being a constant support during tough medical situations. Especially during COVID-19 pandemic, let's take out time to thank doctors for all they have been doing towards the society. Meanwhile, you can send these quotes and greeting cards to thank medics on July 1. National Doctors' Day 2020: How to Protect the Protectors Caring For COVID-19 Patients?

WhatsApp Message Reads: It Is Your Deed That Makes Us Feel Proud. It's Great to Have a Doctor in The Family. Wish You a Very Happy Doctor's Day!

Facebook Greeting Reads: Happy Doctor's Day to All the Doctors Near and Far! Your Dedication and Compassion for Curing and Saving Lives Is What Makes the World a Better Place!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Very Happy Doctor's Day to a Good Doctor of the World! Thank You for Your Service Towards Humanity! I Salute You!

Facebook Greeting Reads: When We Are in Tears, We Need a Shoulder. When We Are in Pain, We Need Medicine. But When We Are in Tragedy, We Need You As You Are the Hope. Thanks for Being There. Happy Doctor's Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Doctor’s Day to All the Doctors Near and Far! Your Dedication and Compassion for Curing and Saving Lives Is What Makes the World a Better Place!

