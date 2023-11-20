Raipur, November 20: In another incident of the dog attack, stray dogs attacked a toddler girl in Chhattisgarh's Raipur and inflicted over 15 bite injuries on her. The child's family came to her rescue after hearing her cries and those of other children and chased the dogs away. The incident sparked anger among the residents, who blamed the Raipur Municipal Corporation for its inaction.

As per the NaiDunia report, the toddler girl was playing outside her house in the Gulmohar Park area of Gudhiyari, Ramnagar area of Raipur, when a pack of ferocious stray dogs assaulted her on Sunday, November 19. The dogs dragged the child away until her family members heard her and other children’s screams and came to her aid. The girl’s father, Nitesh Agarwal, said that his daughter suffered more than 15-17 serious bite injuries from the vicious attack. He said that she is now recovering. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Minor Girl Dies After Falling Into Stepwell While Trying To Escape Stray Dogs in Surajpur District.

The incident caused public anger and dissatisfaction with the RMC authorities, who were accused of being inactive and unresponsive. People said that despite spending crores of money every year to control the stray dog population, the situation was dismal, as dog bites were rampant across the district. The castration and population control measures had failed miserably, and people of all ages and backgrounds were victims of the poor management and indifference of the RMC staff. Dog Attack in Chhattisgarh: 5-Year-Old Girl Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Koriya.

In July, the Chhattisgarh High Court awarded Rs. 6.5 lakhs in compensation to the father of a 7-year-old girl who tragically passed away after being attacked by a stray dog. Justice Parth Prateem Sahu, presiding over the case, acknowledged the immense suffering and pain the young girl must have endured due to the attack, as evident from the photographs submitted with the writ petition.

