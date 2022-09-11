Lucknow, Sep 11: In another incident of Pitbull attack, a youth taking a walk in the Gomti Nagar area was attacked by the dog.

The youth received serious injuries on his hand and the dog retreated only when passers-by came to the youth's rescue and used sticks to shoo it away.

In the ensuing melee, the dog owner fled the scene along with the dog while the youth was taken to the Civil hospital for treatment. Pitbull Attack on Minor: PETA Demand UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Impose Ban on Dogs Bred for Illegal Fighting.

The youth was later discharged after being given first aid.

The police said that they are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to trace the owner of the dog.

This is the second Pitbull attack in Lucknow.

Earlier, in July, a 82-year-old woman was mauled to death by her pet Pitbull in Lucknow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2022 10:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).