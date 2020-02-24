Donald Trump, Melania to Arrive in India Today, US President Shares Video of Him Leaving White House, Red Card Awaits First Couple in Ahmedabad

Hoardings with pictures of Donald Trump and Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad (Photo Credits: IANS)

Ahmedabad, February 24: US President Donald Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, Daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, will arrive in India today. The Air Force One, carrying Donald Trump, Melania and other delegates, will land in Ahmedabad where a red carpet awaits the First Couple. This is President Trump's first official state visit to India. Hence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured that President Trump will be accorded a "memorable" welcome in India. Donald Trump, Melania Trump's India Visit: Complete Schedule of US President And First Lady's First Official Trip.

PM Narendra Modi will personally receive President Trump and First Lady Melania at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. After landing, President Trump and PM Modi will hold a roadshow that will stop at the Sabarmati Ashram where the heads of states will pay tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. The duo will then head towards the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Motera. Trump will inaugurate the newly-constructed cricket stadium and address the 'Namaste Trump' event. Donald Trump, Melania Trump's India Visit: From Gold-Plated Tableware to Silver-Made Key, Grand Preparations Underway to Accord 'Memorable Welcome' to US President And First Lady.

Huge billboards and cut-outs of President Trump and PM Modi dotted Ahmedabad where security has been tightened up. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday personally took stock of security arrangements. A security mock drill for the roadshow between the Ahmedabad airport and the Motera stadium was also carried out. At the stadium, there will be a 3-hour long programme including public interaction and cultural programmes as part of the "Namaste Trump" event. Donald Trump India Visit: US President's Three-Hour Stay in Ahmedabad to Cost Gujarat Exchequer Rs 100 Crore, Says Report.

Before leaving for India, President Trump said that he had been told by his "friend", Prime Minister Modi, that his visit would be the "biggest event" India ever had. "I hear it's going to be a big event. Some people say the biggest event they've ever had in India. That's what the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) told me, this will be the biggest event they've ever had," he told reporters before leaving the White House. He also shared a video of him leaving the White House for Andrews Air Force Base.

Donald Trump Leave White House:

Departing for India with Melania! pic.twitter.com/sZhb3E1AoB — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 23, 2020

PM Modi also tweeted about Trump's visit, sharing a video tweeted by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. "India looks forward to welcoming @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. It is an honour that he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historic programme in Ahmedabad," his tweet on Sunday read. After "Namaste Trump" event in Ahmedabad, President Trump and Melania will visit the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra. They will fly to Delhi Monday night for fully-packed Tuesday, when he is to hold bilateral talks with Modi, meet Indian investors in the US manufacturing sector and attend a State Dinner at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.