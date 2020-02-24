Donald Trump Posts Second Tweet in Hindi After 'Namaste Trump' Event, Here's What He Said

Donald Trump (Photo Credits: IANS)

Ahmedabad, February 24: Shortly after he addressed the "Namaste Trump" event at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, US President Donald Trump posted second tweet in Hindi, saying he and First Lady Melania Trump travelled all the way to India to deliver a special message to Indians. Donald Trump and Melania have left for Agra where they will take a tour of the iconic Taj Mahal before returning to the national capital. Donald Trump India Visit Live News Updates.

"The first lady and I have travelled around 8,000 miles around the world to give a message to every citizen of this country that America loves India - America respects India - and People of America will always be true and loyal friends of the people of India," President Trump tweeted in Hindi. Earlier, on his way to Ahmedabad too, Trump had tweeted in Hindi and wrote, "Ham Bharat aane ke liye tatpar hain. Ham Raste me hain. Kuchh hi ghanton me hum sabse milenge." Donald Trump Announces $3 Billion Defence Deal, Says ‘India, US Will Sign 2 Deals for 24 Sikorsky MH-60R Helicopters, 6 Boeing AH-64E Apache'.

Here's the Hindi text of Trump's second tweet: "Pratham Mahila (First Lady) aur main iss desh ke har nagarik ko ek Sandesh dene ke liye duniya ka 8,000 miles ka chakkar laga kar aaya hai. Amercai Bharat kop rem karta hai - America Bharat ko sammaan karta hai - aur America ke log hamesha Bharat ke logo ke sacche aur nishtavan dost rahenge."

Donald Trump's Second Hindi Tweet:

प्रथम महिला और मैं इस देश के हर नागरिक को एक सन्देश देने के लिए दुनिया का 8000 मील का चक्कर लगा कर यहां आये हैं l अमेरिका भारत को प्रेम करता है - अमेरिका भारत का सम्मान करता है - और अमरीका के लोग हमेशा भारत के लोगों के सच्चे और निष्ठावान दोस्त रहेंगे l https://t.co/1yOmQOEnXE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020

His tweet immediately went viral, with a section of Twitter user praising him. "What an amazing journey and sincere show of friendship. May peace and prosperity abound for both the USA & India," a Twitter user commented. In his address at the "Namaste Trump" event, President Trump had described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his special friend and quipped: "He is a great leader. Everybody loves him, but he's very tough."