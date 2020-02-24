Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Ahmedabad. US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, along with with a high-level delegation, is arriving here today.
Ahead of his arrival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, US President Donald Trump tweets - "Hum Bharat aane ke liye tatpar hain. Hum raaste mein hain, kuch hi ghanton mein hum sabse milenge."
Gujarat: People form queues outside Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, gather in the vicinity and occupy seats at the stadium ahead of 'Namaste Trump' event here today.
A group of school children perform near Ahmedabad airport. They are among the artists who are performing during the roadshow of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Ahmedabad. He will hold a roadshow along with US President Donald Trump and participate in 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera Stadium today.
Delhi: Hoardings of US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi put up in the national capital. The US President and the First Lady will arrive here later today after visiting Ahmedabad and Agra.
Entry of visitors begins at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, where US President Donald Trump will attend the 'Namaste Trump' event today. President Trump is arriving today in India, along with a high-level delegation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets, "India awaits your arrival US President Donald Trump. Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations. See you very soon in Ahmedabad."
India looks forward to welcoming @POTUS @realDonaldTrump.
Gujarat: Horse-riding police personnel conduct patrolling outside Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. US President Donald Trump's 'Namaste Trump' event will be held at the stadium today.
Gujarat: A group of Garba dancers perform at the Airport Circle in Ahmedabad. The group is one of the artists who will perform during the roadshow of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump today.
New Delhi, February 24: United States President Donald Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump and top delegates, was scheduled to arrive in India on Monday, February 24, for his first bilateral visit to the nation. The visit came nearly five months after he had promised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to embark upon an official tour to India at the earliest. The marquee event of his visit, the Namaste Trump event, will be held today at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. Stay tuned here for all the live news and updates related to Trump's India visit.
Trump's elite Air Force One flight will touch down first in Gandhinagar, the capital of Modi's home-state Gujarat. From the airport to the Sabarmati Ashram of Mahatma Gandhi, both the leaders would undertake a 22-kilometre roadshow. The US President, ahead of his visit, reiterated that Modi has assured him of "millions" turning out to welcome him enroute.
After visiting the Sabarmati Ashram, Modi and Trump would head towards the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel stadium in Ahmedabad's Motera, where the 'Namaste Trump' event - on the lines of 'Howdy! Modi' - is organised by an NGO Donald Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti. A gathering of 1.25 lakh is expected at the stadium to hear the US President and PM Modi.
In the evening, Trump's private jet would move to Agra, where he is scheduled to visit the iconic Taj Mahal along with Melania. At the historical monument, the visiting dignitaries would be accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. After sunset, the Trumps would be flying to Delhi, where a banquet will be hosted for them by President Ram Nath Kovind.
On the second day of his visit, Trump would hold a couple of bilateral meetings with the Indian Prime Minister. The issues of counter-terrorism, defence cooperation and trade ties would be discussed in the meeting. However, the much-awaited Indo-US trade deal would not be signed as Trump has decided to defer it till the presidential elections in the United States. The visit would conclude at 10 pm on Tuesday, when Trump is scheduled to fly to Germany.