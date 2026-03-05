Mumbai, March 5: A wave of misinformation regarding an imminent fuel shortage and a massive price hike has triggered chaotic scenes at petrol pumps across India this week. From Maharashtra, to Telangana and other parts of India, thousands of motorists rushed to fuel stations late Monday and Tuesday, spurred by viral social media posts claiming petrol would soon cost INR 500 per litre. Despite videos showing long queues stretching onto main roads, authorities and energy experts have confirmed that these reports are entirely fake, asserting that India’s fuel supply chain remains robust.

The panic was sparked by the escalating conflict in the Middle East, which led to a genuine 9% spike in global Brent crude prices toward USD 80 per barrel. Unverified messages on platforms like WhatsApp and X (formerly Twitter) exploited this geopolitical tension, falsely suggesting that Arab nations had halted crude shipments and that domestic pumps would soon run dry. Petrol Price Reaching INR 500 per Litre Is Fake News.

Viral Video Shows Long Lines on Fuel Pumps

View this post on Instagram

Petrol Shortage Rumour Sparks Long Queues

View this post on Instagram

Long Queues on Petrol Pumps After Rumours

View this post on Instagram

Rumours Spark Long Lines on Petrol Pump

View this post on Instagram

Video of Long Lines on Petrol Pump Goes Viral

View this post on Instagram

The claim that petrol prices are jumping to INR 500 is categorically false. Retail fuel prices in India have remained largely stable since April 2022. While international crude has become more expensive due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) like IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL have sufficient financial "cushion" to absorb these fluctuations without passing them on to the consumer. Furthermore, the Indian government has clarified that the country maintains Strategic Petroleum Reserves and operational stocks sufficient to last over 70 days, ensuring there is no physical shortage of fuel.

The long lines seen in viral videos were a result of artificial demand rather than a lack of supply. In Maharashtra and Goa, stations that typically serve a few hundred customers daily saw thousands arrive simultaneously due to "scaremongering" messages. This sudden surge led to some pumps temporarily running out of stock before tankers could arrive for replenishment, which was then misinterpreted by onlookers as a permanent shortage, further fueling the cycle of panic. Petrol Price Today, March 5, 2026: Check Petrol Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Local police in several districts have begun monitoring social media to track the origin of these fabricated messages. In Srinagar, authorities have already booked individuals for spreading "distorted narratives" intended to disturb public order, warning that circulating unverified material during a national security crisis carries severe legal penalties.

India is the world’s third-largest oil importer, and while it is vulnerable to Middle East disruptions, the government has spent a decade diversifying its energy sources. Refineries are currently sourcing crude from Russia, the US, and West Africa to mitigate risks in the Gulf.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2026 12:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).