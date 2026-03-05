Mumbai, March 5: Retail petrol prices across major Indian cities remained unchanged on Thursday, March 5, 2026, providing much-needed relief to consumers as international energy markets face extreme volatility. Despite global Brent crude prices surging past USD 80 per barrel following recent U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian infrastructure, state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have opted to hold domestic rates steady. This decision comes as the central government actively monitors supply chains in the Indian Ocean and the critical Strait of Hormuz. Scroll down to check petrol prices today, March 5, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.

The stability in domestic pricing is attributed to a "buffer" created by OMCs over the past several months. By maintaining prices when global crude was trading lower in late 2025, companies like Indian Oil (IOCL) and Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) now have the financial cushion to absorb the current spike without passing the cost directly to the pump. However, analysts warn that if the Middle East conflict leads to a prolonged closure of maritime shipping lanes, the pressure on India’s import bill could eventually force a price revision. Gold Rate Today, March 05, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Petrol Today, March 5, 2026

City Petrol Price (per litre) Hyderabad INR 107.46 Kolkata INR 105.41 Jodhpur INR 105.28 Jaipur INR 104.69 Pune INR 104.04 Mumbai INR 103.54 Bengaluru INR 102.99 Chennai INR 100.80 Srinagar INR 100.64 Gurugram INR 95.51 Noida INR 94.88 Delhi INR 94.77 Ghaziabad INR 94.70 Lucknow INR 94.69 Ahmedabad INR 94.49

Petrol Price Today: Impact of the Middle East Conflict

The primary driver of global price anxiety is the threat to the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway through which nearly 20% of the world's oil and half of India's energy imports pass. With Iran threatening to block the passage in retaliation for Western military strikes, insurance premiums for tankers have tripled, adding a "security premium" to the cost of every barrel.

While the Indian government has assured citizens that it holds enough strategic reserves to last approximately 25 days, the broader economic impact is already visible. The Indian Rupee hit a fresh low of INR 92.2 to the US Dollar this week, driven by fears of a widening trade deficit. This currency depreciation makes oil imports more expensive, even if the price of crude itself were to stabilise. Petrol Price Today, March 4, 2026: Check Petrol Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

What Determines Your Petrol Bill?

The final price you pay at the petrol pump is a combination of several factors. While international crude prices are the most volatile component, taxes imposed by the Central and State governments often account for over 45-50% of the total cost.

Factors Affecting Today's Price:

International Crude Oil: Currently trading around USD 81–USD 84/bbl.

Currently trading around USD 81–USD 84/bbl. Rupee-Dollar Exchange Rate: A weaker rupee increases the cost of importing raw crude.

A weaker rupee increases the cost of importing raw crude. Dealer Commission: Fixed amounts paid to petrol pump owners.

Fixed amounts paid to petrol pump owners. Central Excise & State VAT: The largest "fixed" components of the retail price.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has stated it is "continuously monitoring" the evolving situation. While a price hike is not expected in the immediate 24–48 hours, sustained conflict could push Brent crude toward the $100 mark, a level that would likely trigger a nationwide fuel price adjustment. For now, the focus remains on ensuring the safe transit of tankers through alternate routes in the Indian Ocean to maintain domestic supply.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2026 08:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).