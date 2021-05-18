New Delhi, May 18: Dr KK Aggarwal, Padma Shri awardee and former national president of the Indian Medical Association, died on Monday after battling a long battle against COVID-19. Dr Aggarwal breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on May 17. The 62-year-old renowned doctor was admitted to AIIMS for the past few days. Reports inform that he was on ventilator support since last week.

Dr Aggarwal was an Indian physician and cardiologist, President of the Heart Care Foundation of India and the Past National President of the Indian Medical Association. He did his schooling in Delhi and completed his MBBS from Nagpur University. He was a very well-known cardiologist and the head of the Heart Care Foundation of India.

A close look at his Twitter profile shows that he had received two prominent awards- the Padma Shri and Dr BC Roy Award. In 2010, the Government of India honored him with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, for his contributions to the field of medicine. He was awarded the Dr BC Roy Award in 2005.

The news of his demise was posted on his Twitter profile at 11.30 pm on Monday. In the post, it was stated that even during the pandemic, he made constant efforts to educate the masses and was able to reach out to 100 million people through numerous videos and videos and educational programmes and saved countless lives. He wanted his life to be celebrated And not mourned,” the statement said.

