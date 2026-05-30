Dust Storm Batters Rajasthan: Massive Sand Wall Engulfs Churu and Bikaner, IMD Issues Thunderstorm Alert (Watch Videos)

A massive dust storm swept across parts of Rajasthan on Saturday, turning skies dark and dramatically reducing visibility as thick clouds of sand engulfed Churu and Bikaner. Videos and images from the region showed towering walls of dust moving rapidly across the landscape, highlighting the intensity of the weather event.

The severe dust storm in Churu covered large areas in a blanket of sand, while Bikaner witnessed a similar phenomenon during the afternoon. The dramatic weather change comes amid a spell of unstable atmospheric conditions affecting several districts across the desert state.

Dust Storm Batters Rajasthan

#Watch | Dust storm hits Rajasthan's Churu amid sudden weather change pic.twitter.com/pitvo2UB2u — NDTV (@ndtv) May 30, 2026

Seen yellow Duststorm many times but seeing the Red for the first time. 📍 Lunkarnsar , Bikaner 📍Bhanipura , Churu pic.twitter.com/HoGyFXgbMn — Weatherman Rajasthan (@Rajsthanweather) May 30, 2026

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms, dust storms and rainfall are likely to continue in Rajasthan over the next few days due to the influence of an active western disturbance. The weather system has already triggered widespread rain and strong winds in multiple parts of the state. Meerut Weather Update: Heatwave-Like Conditions Persist as Temperature Soars.

In the past 24 hours, several districts recorded significant rainfall. Bari in Dholpur registered the highest precipitation at 58 mm, officials said.

The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds of 60-70 kmph and light to moderate rainfall at isolated locations across the Bikaner, Jaipur, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Kota, Jodhpur and Udaipur divisions. The weather department has also warned of lightning strikes and the possibility of hailstorms in some areas. Weather Forecast Today, May 30, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rainfall and Heatwave Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Officials expect the unsettled weather pattern to persist for the next four to five days. While the storms may cause temporary disruptions, they are also expected to provide relief from Rajasthan's intense heatwave conditions.

The IMD said maximum temperatures are likely to remain below 44 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state during this period, offering respite to residents battling scorching summer temperatures.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 05:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).