Aizwal, July 5: A medium earthquake struck the north-eastern state of Mizoram on Sunday. The magnitude of the earthquake was measured as 4.6 on the Richter scale and it hit 25 km South South-West (SSW) of Champhai. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed that quake was reported at 5.26 pm. No casualty or damage to property has been reported so far.

Informing about the earthquake, the NCS said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale struck 25km South South-West (SSW) of Champhai, Mizoram at 5:26 pm today." Earlier on Friday, an earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale had hit the same place. No casualty or damage to property was reported. Earthquake in Mizoram: Quake of Magnitude 4.6 on Richter Scale Reported Near Champhai Town in The Northeastern State.

Since last month, the mountainous state Mizoram has been witnessing earthquakes on a frequent basis. Four separate moderate to mild quakes with magnitude ranging from 2.8 to 4.5 on the Richter scale hit several parts of Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Assam and adjoining areas.

