Aizawl, July 3: An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale hit Mizoram on Friday. According to details by National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake struck near Champhai region in the northeastern state. The earthquake was reported at 14:35 hours today, the National Center for Seismology informed. No casualty or damage to property has been reported so far.

The mountainous state Mizoram has been witnessing earthquakes on a frequent basis since the last month. In June, four separate moderate to mild quakes with magnitude ranging from 2.8 to 4.5 on the Richter scale hit several parts of Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Assam and adjoining areas. Earthquakes in Mizoram: Damage Assessment Undertaken by Authorities, See Pics.

Here's the tweet:

According to reports, India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that the two earthquakes on June 25 occurred within an hour with magnitudes of 4.2 and 4.5 on the Richter scale. Both the quakes jolted eastern Mizoram's Champhai area and other adjoining northeastern states. There was no report of any casualty from any part of the northeastern region. Reports had said that a fact-finding team comprising geologists and seismologists was to visit Champhai to study the multiple aspects of the tremors.

