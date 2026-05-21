Ebola Outbreak: India-Africa Forum Summit 2026 Deferred Amid Rising Health Concerns

New Delhi, May 21: The Fourth India–Africa Forum Summit (IAFS IV), initially scheduled to take place in New Delhi from May 28–31, has been postponed due to the evolving health situation in parts of Africa, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced Thursday. The decision was taken after extensive consultations held between the Indian government, the Chairperson of the African Union (AU), and the African Union Commission regarding the holding of the summit and associated activities.

The move follows after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Ebola virus outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) due to the risk of further transmission. The MEA stated that India and the African Union, who had been working closely on the convening of the IAFS IV, exchanged views on the evolving health situation in parts of Africa and reaffirmed the importance of continued cooperation in strengthening public health preparedness and response capacities across the continent, including through support to Africa CDC and relevant national institutions. Rare Type of Ebola Detected in Congo: Shortage of Masks and Delayed Detection Trigger Panic.

"⁠India reaffirmed its solidarity with the peoples and Governments of Africa and expressed its readiness to contribute to Africa CDC-led efforts aimed at addressing the evolving health situation, in line with the shared commitment to an Africa-led response," read a statement issued by the MEA. "Recognising the importance of ensuring the full participation and engagement of African leaders and stakeholders, and mindful of the emerging public health situation on the continent, consultations were held between the Government of India, the Chairperson of the African Union, and the African Union Commission regarding the holding of the Summit and associated activities. Following these consultations, the two sides agreed that it would be advisable to convene the Fourth India–Africa Forum Summit at a later date," it added.

New Delhi stated that the new dates for the summit and its associated meetings will be finalised through mutual consultations and communicated in due course. "India and Africa reaffirmed their longstanding partnership founded on solidarity, mutual respect, South–South cooperation, and a shared commitment to peace, development, prosperity, and the well-being of their peoples," the MEA added. Meanwhile, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Thursday issued a public health advisory for passengers arriving from, or transiting through, Ebola-affected countries, asking travellers showing symptoms of the disease to immediately report to health authorities at the airport.

In a post on X, Delhi Airport shared a health information advisory issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The advisory applies to passengers arriving from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan, which were identified as high-risk countries based on World Health Organisation (WHO) updates.According to the advisory, travellers experiencing symptoms such as fever, vomiting, weakness or fatigue, diarrhoea, headache, unexplained bleeding, muscle pain or sore throat have been asked to immediately report to the Airport Health Officer or health desk before immigration clearance. Ebola Death Toll Rises: WHO Reports 132 Suspected Deaths and 528 Cases in DR Congo and Uganda.

Passengers who had direct contact with the blood or body fluids of a suspected or confirmed Ebola patient have also been instructed to inform health authorities at the airport. The advisory further stated that travellers developing symptoms within 21 days of arrival should seek immediate medical care and disclose their recent travel history to healthcare authorities. Delhi airport urged passengers to cooperate with health screening and public health measures in the interest of passenger safety and compliance with International Health Regulations (IHR).

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 04:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).