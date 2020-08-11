Chennai, August 11: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday sought 9,000 crores special grant to combat COVID-19 and it’s after-effects on the State’s economy. He was also of the opinion that GST compensation for April-June, 2020 may be released early.

Expressing his concern during video conference meet with PM Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu CM said, "To make up for the shortfall, Tamil Nadu may be allocated Rs 9,000 crore special grant to combat COVID-19 and it’s after-effects on the State’s economy. The GST compensation for April-June, 2020 may be released early." Tamil Nadu Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Till August 31, Complete Lockdown on Sundays.

Tamil Nadu CM even claimed that the state government had already fully exhausted State Disaster Response & Mitigation Fund and requested Rs 1,000 crore from NDRF immediately to fight the pandemic. He was of the opinion that releasing pending CMR subsidy of Rs 1,321 crore at this time will facilitate paddy procurement.

Palaniswami stated, "We've received Rs 512.64 crore from Centre in 2 tranches under Emergency Response & Health Systems Preparedness package out of Rs 712.64 crore allotted to the state. I request this package may be stepped up to Rs 3,000 crore as my earlier request."

As we have already fully exhausted State Disaster Response & Mitigation Fund, I also request an ad-hoc grant of Rs 1,000 crore from NDRF immediately to fight pandemic. Releasing pending CMR subsidy of Rs 1,321 crore at this time, will facilitate paddy procurement: Tamil Nadu CM — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a video conference with Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. In the meeting, he is discussing the corona related situation.

