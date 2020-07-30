Tamil Nadu, July 30: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami extended COVID-19 lockdown across the state till August 31 midnight, with certain relaxations. There would be complete lockdown on Sundays. Further, the ongoing e-pass system which is used by private vehicles for inter-district travel will be continued till August 31.

Tamil Nadu recorded its highest single-day count for the seventh consecutive day with 6,426 fresh cases reported in the state on Wednesday, taking the state tally to 2,34,114. Among these, Chennai reported 1,117 positive cases, and the city's total jumped to 97,575. Tamil Nadu recorded 82 deaths on Wednesday, and the toll mounted to 3,741. Unlock 3: Gyms to Open From August 5, Night Curfew Removed, No Date Yet For Opening of Theatres, Metro, Schools; Know What Will Remain Open And Shut.

Tamil Nadu Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Till August 31:

Tamil Nadu extends #COVID19 lockdown across the state till August 31 midnight, with certain relaxations. Complete lockdown on Sundays. pic.twitter.com/10vugloRxu — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2020

On Wednesday, the centre announced that night curfew has been scrapped altogether and gyms and yoga institutes that are not in containment zones can reopen in Unlock3, as part of the third phase of the lifting of coronavirus-related restrictions across the country. However, the other restrictions remained in place in all other spheres that involve large gatherings – be it educational institutions, public parks or cinema halls.

.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2020 01:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).