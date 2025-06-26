  • Viral
    Election Commission Initiates Process To Delist 345 Dormant Political Parties Across Country in 1st Phase of Cleanup Drive

    The poll panel, in its press statement issued on Thursday, stated that out of the over 2,800 RUPPs currently registered, many no longer meet the basic requirements for continued registration under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

    News IANS| Jun 26, 2025 06:27 PM IST
    Election Commission Initiates Process To Delist 345 Dormant Political Parties Across Country in 1st Phase of Cleanup Drive
    Election Commission (Photo Credits: File Photo)

    New Delhi, June 26: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched a major cleanup exercise targeting dormant political entities, starting proceedings to delist 345 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs) across the country. These parties, according to the Election Commission, have failed to contest a single election since 2019 and are untraceable at their registered addresses.

    The move comes under the leadership of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. Election Commission of India Announces New Technology-Driven System To Speed Up and Improve Voter Updates During Polls, Reduce Reporting Delays.

    The poll panel, in its press statement issued on Thursday, stated that out of the over 2,800 RUPPs currently registered, many no longer meet the basic requirements for continued registration under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

    "Thus, a nationwide exercise was conducted by the ECI to identify such RUPPs, and 345 such RUPPs have already been identified till now", it said. As a result, Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of the respective States and Union Territories have been directed to issue show-cause notices to these parties. Voters To Get EPICs Within 15 Days of Electoral Roll Update, Says Election Commission of India.

    "In order to ensure that no party is unduly de-listed, the CEOs of the respective States/UTs have been directed to issue show-cause notices to such RUPPs, following which, these parties will be given an opportunity through a hearing by the concerned CEOs", the poll panel said.

    The final decision on delisting will rest with the ECI after reviewing the parties' responses. The political parties (National/State/RUPPs) in the country are registered with the ECI under the provisions of Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act 1951.

    Under this provision, any association once registered as a political party gets certain privileges and advantages, such as tax exemptions, amongst others. The move is seen as a step towards curbing misuse of political registration for undue advantages, and is expected to bring more transparency and accountability into the political process.

