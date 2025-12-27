New Delhi, December 27: The Election Commission of India has released draft electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), triggering widespread attention over large-scale deletions from the voter list. According to the ECI, the updated draft voter list is now available on eci.gov.in, allowing electors to verify whether their names remain on the rolls after the revision exercise.

The draft rolls, published on Tuesday, December 23, cover Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. In this phase alone, around 95 lakh names were excluded. With this, the total deletions across 11 states and Union Territories in the second round of SIR have reached 3.68 crore voters. SIR in West Bengal: Domicile Certificates Issued After July 2025 Will Be Under Election Commission’s Lens.

Massive Deletions Across States and UTs

In the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 64,000 names were removed from a total electorate of 3.10 lakh, the highest proportionate deletion at 20.62%. Kerala saw 24.08 lakh deletions out of 2.78 crore voters, while Chhattisgarh recorded 27.34 lakh deletions from its 2.12 crore electorate. In Madhya Pradesh, 42.74 lakh names were struck off from a voter base of 5.74 crore after the first phase of SIR. West Bengal SIR: Election Commission Directs 2-Level Checking of Supporting Documents of Voters During Hearing Sessions.

Earlier drafts showed Tamil Nadu leading in absolute numbers with 97 lakh deletions, followed by Gujarat with 73.73 lakh, West Bengal with 58 lakh, and Rajasthan with 44 lakh voters removed. Among Union Territories, Puducherry topped in absolute terms with 1.03 lakh deletions, or 10.12% of its electorate.

What is Special Intensive Revision (SIR)?

The SIR was announced by the Election Commission on June 24 to update and cleanse electoral rolls. Under this exercise, all registered voters were required to submit enumeration forms, while certain categories had to provide additional documents to prove eligibility.

The first phase began in Bihar, where nearly 47 lakh voters (around 6%) were removed. The second round started on October 27 across 12 states and UTs. Draft rolls for West Bengal, Rajasthan, Goa, Lakshadweep and Puducherry were released on December 16, showing deletions of over 1 crore voters. The draft voter list for Uttar Pradesh, the final state in Round 2, is scheduled for publication on December 31.

How To Check Your Name In The Draft Voter Roll

Visit the ECI website: https://voters.eci.gov.in/download-eroll

Select your state/UT, then click on your district from the table displayed.

Choose your Assembly constituency, which will open a Google Drive folder with booth-level PDFs.

Alternatively, you can search your details at https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/ using your EPIC number.

Open the relevant booth-level PDF. Files are labelled by taluka, village, or polling booth and part number.

If you do not know your booth number, contact your Booth Level Officer (BLO) for assistance.

What Happens Next For Deleted Voters?

The ECI has marked deleted names under categories such as “shifted/absent,” “deceased,” or “enrolled at multiple places.” Voters whose names are missing can apply for re-inclusion during the claims and objections period, which remains open until January 22 for the rolls published this week.

Those enrolled at multiple locations will be allowed to retain registration at only one place. After scrutiny by poll officials, the final electoral rolls will be published on February 14, 2026.

