EPFO 3.0: When Will PF Withdrawals via UPI and ATMs Begin, and How Will the New System Work?

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is preparing to roll out EPFO 3.0, a major digital upgrade aimed at transforming how millions of subscribers access their provident fund savings. The proposed platform is expected to introduce PF withdrawals through UPI and ATM-like channels, reduce paperwork, and significantly speed up claim settlements.

While the new facility has successfully completed testing, the government has not yet announced an official launch date. The proposed changes have generated considerable interest among EPF subscribers, many of whom are seeking clarity on withdrawal limits, eligibility conditions, and how the system will function.

When Will EPFO 3.0 Be Launched?

According to Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the facility is expected to be rolled out soon.The EPFO has already completed testing of the upgraded platform. However, subscribers will have to wait for an official notification before they can access provident fund withdrawals through UPI or ATM-based channels. Until EPFO 3.0 is formally launched, existing withdrawal procedures will remain in place.

What Is EPFO 3.0?

EPFO 3.0 is being developed as the organisation's next-generation digital platform to simplify services and improve user experience.

The upgrade aims to reduce manual paperwork, streamline account management and provide faster access to provident fund services. Members will be able to digitally access eligible balances and transfer funds directly to Aadhaar-linked and bank-seeded accounts.

How Will PF Withdrawals Through UPI Work?

Under the proposed system, EPF subscribers will be able to:

Check the amount available for withdrawal

Select the withdrawal amount

Authenticate the transaction using their UPI PIN

Receive funds directly into their linked bank account

Once the money is credited, subscribers can use it for online transactions, bank transfers or cash withdrawals through regular ATMs.

How Much Money Can Subscribers Withdraw?

According to the proposal, members may be allowed to withdraw between 50% and 75% of their provident fund balance through the new digital facility. The final withdrawal amount will depend on applicable EPFO rules and eligibility requirements.

Can Members Withdraw Their Entire PF Balance?

No. Under the proposed framework, EPFO plans to retain a minimum balance requirement. At least 25% of the provident fund corpus must remain in the account, preventing subscribers from withdrawing their entire balance through the UPI-based system.

The measure is intended to preserve long-term retirement savings while providing easier access to funds when required.

Impact on EPS Pension Benefits

The new withdrawal facility will apply only to the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) component. The Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) corpus will remain unaffected, ensuring that pension benefits continue under the existing framework.

Additional Features Under EPFO 3.0

Apart from UPI and ATM-based withdrawals, the upgraded platform is expected to include several new digital services, including:

Face Authentication Technology (FAT) through the UMANG app

Easier UAN generation and activation

Online correction of personal details

Digital claim submission

Faster access to passbooks and account information

These features are designed to make EPFO services more accessible and reduce processing delays.

EPFO has already introduced significant improvements in claim processing. The organisation recently increased the auto-settlement limit from INR 1 lakh to INR 5 lakh. Eligible claims related to medical treatment, education, marriage, home purchase and house construction can now be processed much faster, often within three days. As of February 25, 2026, more than 3.52 crore claims worth up to INR 5 lakh had been processed through the auto-settlement mechanism.

EPFO 3.0 is expected to mark one of the biggest digital reforms in the provident fund system in recent years. While the launch date remains awaited, the platform promises faster access to savings, simplified account management and improved digital services for millions of EPF members across the country.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 09:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).