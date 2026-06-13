EPFO Adds 19.29 Lakh Net Members in June; New Online Services Make PF Updates and E-Nominations Easier

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recorded a strong rise in membership in June, adding 19.29 lakh net members, according to the latest payroll data released by the Ministry of Labour and Employment. The figure marks a 7.86% year-on-year increase, reflecting continued growth in formal employment and greater participation in India's social security network.

Data released by the EPFO showed that around 10.25 lakh new subscribers joined the retirement fund body during the month. Young workers continued to dominate fresh enrolments, with the 18-25 age group accounting for 59.14% of all new members. The trend highlights the growing entry of first-time job seekers into the organised workforce and indicates improving employment opportunities across sectors. EPFO 3.0 Explained: When Will UPI and ATM PF Withdrawals Start, How Much Can EPF Members Withdraw?

The payroll report also revealed that nearly 14.15 lakh members rejoined the EPFO system in June, representing an 11.79% increase compared with the same period last year. These members had previously exited the system due to job changes or temporary breaks in employment but chose to continue their provident fund and social security benefits by re-entering the EPFO network.

Alongside rising membership, EPFO has expanded its digital services to improve convenience for subscribers. Through the Unified Member Portal, members can now update personal details online without visiting EPFO offices. Information such as name, date of birth, gender, nationality, marital status, parents' names, spouse's name, date of joining and date of leaving can be corrected digitally.

The organisation has also simplified the e-nomination process. Members can add or modify nominee details online, including Aadhaar information, relationship details and photographs. Aadhaar-based OTP authentication is mandatory to complete the e-sign process and validate nominations. EPFO New Rules: When Can You Withdraw 100% of Your EPF Corpus Without Giving Any Reason?

EPFO said accurate member records and updated nominations are essential for the timely settlement of provident fund withdrawals, pension benefits and Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) claims. The latest digital initiatives are expected to reduce paperwork, improve efficiency and minimise dependence on employers for routine account updates.

The increase in payroll additions, combined with enhanced online services, underscores EPFO's ongoing efforts to strengthen social security coverage and support India's expanding formal workforce.

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