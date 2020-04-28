EPFO Settles 13 Lakh Claims Including 7 Lakh COVID-19 Withdrawals Under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana

File image of EPFO office | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 28: Employees' Provident Fund Organization, EPFO has settled about 13 lakhs claims, including over seven lakh COVID-19 claims under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana package, PMGKY. This involves disbursal of over four thousand 684 crore rupees which includes over two thousand crore rupees COVID claims under PMGKY package. Labour Ministry said, the exempted PF trusts have also risen to the occasion amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

As on yesterday, more than 875 crore rupees have been disbursed to over 79 thousand PF Members as advance for COVID-19. Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Says 'Mortality Rate of COVID-19 Patients in India Is 3.1% Compared to 7% at Global Level.

Under this provision non-refundable withdrawal to the extent of the basic wages and dearness allowances for three months or up to 75 per cent of the amount standing to member's credit in the EPF account, whichever is less, is provided.

(This article has been sourced from Prasar Bharati News Services as part of Coronavirus coverage)