Delhi, December 17: Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said that employees will soon be able to withdraw a large part of their provident fund savings directly through ATMs and UPI, marking a major shift toward faster, paperless access to EPF money.

Speaking in an interview with ABP News, Minister Mandaviya said the facility is expected to be rolled out before March 2026. Under the proposed system, up to 75% of an employee’s EPF corpus will be withdrawable instantly through digital channels, eliminating the need for lengthy paperwork and reducing delays. PF Balance: How To Check EPF Balance Quickly? Check Simple Ways To Know Provident Fund Balance.

PF Withdrawal via ATM, UPI Soon, Says Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is working on linking EPF accounts with ATM networks and UPI, enabling near-instant transfers to a subscriber’s registered bank account.

Mandaviya said the move is aimed at simplifying the current withdrawal process, which requires members to submit multiple forms. “The money lying in EPF belongs to the subscriber, but accessing it has been a hassle. We are making the process easier,” he said, adding that employees will continue to have the right to withdraw 75% of their EPF immediately under existing rules. Is 25% of Your PF Balance Permanently Locked Until Retirement Under EPFO New Rules? PIB Fact-Checks Misleading Claim by TMC MP Saket Gokhale.

At present, EPFO allows members to withdraw 75% of their PF balance after one month of unemployment, and the remaining amount after two months. For housing-related needs, subscribers can withdraw up to 90% of their PF balance after three years of EPFO membership, subject to specific conditions.

