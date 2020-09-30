Balasore, September 30: India on Wednesday successfully test-fired an extended- range supersonic cruise missile BrahMos from a test facility off the Odisha coast. The missile was tested with an indigenous booster from the test facility. According to reports, the missile was launched around 10.30 am from a mobile launcher at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Balasore district. BrahMos, Nirbhay And Akash Missiles Deployed by India to Counter Chinese Aggression in Ladakh; All You Need to Know About These Standoff Weapons.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the success. "Congratulations to Team @DRDO_India and @BrahMosMissile for the successful flight testing of #BRAHMOS Supersonic Cruise Missile with Indigenous Booster and Air Frame for designated range. This achievement will give a big boost to India's #AtmaNirbharBharat Pledge.," tweeted the Defence Minister.

Tweet by Rajnath Singh:

Congratulations to Team @DRDO_India and @BrahMosMissile for the successful flight testing of #BRAHMOS Supersonic Cruise Missile with Indigenous Booster and Air Frame for designated range. This achievement will give a big boost to India’s #AtmaNirbharBharat Pledge. pic.twitter.com/39YuAcemed — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 30, 2020

The BrahMos is a medium-range ramjet supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarine, ships, aircraft, or land. It is a joint venture between the Russian Federation's NPO Mashinostroyeniya and India's DRDO. BrahMos is considered to be the world's fastest supersonic cruise missile. BrahMos can be launched from Surface, air and water.

The BrahMos missile is capable of carrying a 300-kilogramme warhead. BrahMos missile can also be delivered from Su-30 MKI fighter jets. An Indo-Russian joint venture, BrahMos missile has a strike range of about 400 km. Originally, It was built with a strike range of 290 km.

India test-fired the extended range BrahMos amid tensions with China. Recently reports also surfaced that India has deployed Brahmos cruise missile, Nirbhay cruise missiles and Akash surface-to-air missile to counter Chinese aggression in the Ladakh Sector.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2020 03:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).