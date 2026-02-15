Puri, February 15: In a disturbing incident from Odisha’s Balasore district, a two-and-a-half-year-old boy was allegedly sold by his own father for INR 1 lakh. The Odisha Police successfully rescued the toddler on Sunday, February 15, 2026, following a viral video that appeared to show the father negotiating the sale. Two individuals, including the father and the suspected buyer, have been detained by the Nilgiri police as investigations into the human trafficking case continue.

The matter surfaced when a local social activist filed a formal complaint at the Nilgiri police station after viewing the bargaining footage online. According to police officials, the child was traced to the Chiminibhati area and has since been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for care and protection. Preliminary reports indicate that the father had already received an initial payment of INR 50,000 as part of the transaction. Odisha Shocker: Class 10 Student Dies of Electrocution While Lowering National Flag After Republic Day 2026 Event in Jagatsinghpur.

Man Sells Toddler Boy for INR 1 Lakh in Odisha's Balasore

The case gained momentum after a video, purportedly showing the father, identified as Rakesh Kumar Behera, a local mason, negotiating with a prospective buyer, began circulating on social media platforms. The footage prompted immediate public outcry and led to a swift coordinated effort by the Nilgiri police to locate the child.

Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Pramod Kumar Mallick confirmed that the child is now safe. The police are currently questioning the detained buyer, who is reportedly a resident from a different community, to understand the full extent of the deal and whether any intermediaries were involved. Odisha Shocker: Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted by Truck Driver in Malkangiri While Going to Friend’s House to Attend Birthday Celebrations.

Upon his detention, Rakesh Behera claimed that extreme financial hardship and the burden of raising multiple children drove him to the decision. "We have four children and are facing difficulty in raising them," he reportedly told local journalists. Behera alleged that a known acquaintance helped arrange the buyer to help him "settle debts."

Police sources revealed that Behera had married twice, and the rescued toddler was born to his second wife. The second wife is currently living separately from Behera, a factor that investigators believe may have contributed to the lack of immediate familial oversight regarding the child's whereabouts.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. The police are investigating whether this was an isolated incident or part of a larger organised child-selling racket in the region.

The rescued toddler is currently undergoing medical examinations and counseling under the supervision of the CWC. Authorities have stated that the child will remain in state care while the legal process determines the most suitable long-term living arrangement, as returning him to the primary accused is not an option.

