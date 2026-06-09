Extortion Case: Karnataka Youth Congress Leader and Associate Arrested for Allegedly Extorting INR 2.77 Crore From Local Businessman

Police in the coastal city of Mangaluru have arrested a Youth Congress leader named Nizam and his associate, Jitesh, in connection with a major extortion racket involving the blackmail of a local businessman. The suspects allegedly forced the businessman into paying INR 2.77 crore by threatening his safety and reputation. According to law enforcement officials, the operation was executed following a detailed complaint lodged by the victim, who outlined a pattern of systematic intimidation and financial coercion over an extended period.

Investigators revealed that Nizam leveraged his political influence alongside Jitesh to terrorize the businessman. The suspects allegedly threatened to destroy the victim's business operations and disrupt his personal life if their monetary demands were not met. Under severe duress, the businessman gradually transferred a total of ₹2.77 crore across multiple tranches before finally approaching the police. INR 200 Crore Extortion Case: Court Frames Charges; Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Leena Maria Paul, Others to Face Trial Under PMLA.

A dedicated police team conducted raids across the city to apprehend the duo. During the initial crackdown, law enforcement seized digital evidence, mobile devices, and financial documents that track the transaction trail of the extorted funds. Authorities are currently examining the bank accounts of both Nizam and Jitesh to map out the full extent of the financial transfers.

Local political circles have responded with caution, with senior party leaders stating that the law must take its own course and that individual criminal actions do not reflect the organization's principles. Meanwhile, opposition groups have cited the high-profile arrest to raise concerns regarding regional law and order stability. Former Bidhannagar Mayor Sabyasachi Dutta Arrested in Kolkata for Alleged Rs 1 Crore Extortion; to Be Produced in Court Today.

The police have booked Nizam and Jitesh under relevant sections of the law governing criminal intimidation, extortion, and conspiracy. A local court has remanded both individuals to police custody as investigators look into whether the network targeted other local entrepreneurs using similar blackmail tactics.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 01:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).