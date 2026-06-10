‘Factually Incorrect and Misleading’: Government Clarifies No Ban on Import of Indian Mangoes by Nepal

New Delhi, June 10: The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on Wednesday dismissed reports claiming that Nepal had imposed a ban or suspension on the import of mangoes from India, describing such reports as "factually incorrect and misleading". In an official statement, the Ministry said the Nepal government, through its Plant Quarantine and Pesticide Management Centre, which serves as the country's National Plant Protection Organisation, has clarified that no ban has been imposed on Indian mango imports.

Nepal confirmed on June 10 that imports of Indian mangoes continue to be permitted, subject to compliance with prescribed phytosanitary requirements. According to the Ministry, import permits and release orders are being issued by Nepalese authorities upon fulfillment of the required conditions and submission of valid phytosanitary certificates issued by the Indian government. Top 10 Takeaways From NDA Resolution on 12 Years of Modi Government.

The clarification comes amid reports suggesting that Nepal had halted imports of Indian mangoes, raising concerns among exporters and traders. The Ministry stressed that exports to Nepal are continuing without disruption.

Data released by the Ministry showed that since January 2026, India has exported 149 consignments of mangoes to Nepal, amounting to 2,005 metric tonnes. In June alone, 18 consignments totaling 266 metric tonnes have already been exported. PM Narendra Modi Thanks President Droupadi Murmu for Wishes on Becoming India’s Longest-Serving Elected Prime Minister.

The Ministry acknowledged that Nepal has recently revised certain import conditions, including making Hot Water Treatment (HWT) mandatory for mango shipments. However, it said India is continuing to facilitate exports in accordance with the updated requirements.

At the same time, India has conveyed its concerns over the introduction of new phytosanitary measures without prior consultation. The issue is being pursued through appropriate bilateral channels in line with the provisions of the World Trade Organisation's Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) Agreement and the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC).

The Ministry advised stakeholders, traders and the public to rely only on official communications regarding import and export regulations and to disregard unverified reports about any alleged restrictions on Indian mango exports to Nepal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 10:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).