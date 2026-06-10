Top 10 Takeaways From NDA Resolution on 12 Years of Modi Government

New Delhi, June 10: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), in its resolution marking 12 years of the Narendra Modi-led Union government, has highlighted comprehensive assessment of governance achievements, political expansion, and national transformation. Following are the top ten takeaways from the resolution that was adopted at the NDA meeting on Wednesday.

1. Record-Breaking Leadership Milestone

The resolution said that Narendra Modi has become the longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister in consecutive terms. He has completed 4,399 days in office and surpassed a 62-year historical benchmark. PM Narendra Modi Thanks President Droupadi Murmu for Wishes on Becoming India’s Longest-Serving Elected Prime Minister.

2. 12 Years of NDA Governance

The NDA described the last 12 years as an era defined by "people-centric development, participative democracy, and performance-oriented governance", which is anchored in the vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas".

3. Economic Transformation

The resolution credited structural reforms such as GST, labour reforms, banking sector clean-up, and ease-of-doing-business measures for transforming India from the "Fragile Five" narrative to one of the fastest-growing major economies.

4. Digital and Innovation Leadership

India's rise as a global digital economy leader was highlighted. Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and digital public infrastructure were cited as key examples. Startup India and emerging sectors like semiconductors, space, and renewable energy were noted as growth drivers. Narendra Modi Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Elected PM: Where Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Manmohan Singh Rank.

5. Infrastructure Revolution

India saw major expansion in railways, highways, airports, and multimodal hubs. It included Vande Bharat trains, UDAN aviation scheme, PM Gati Shakti, and PRAGATI-driven project acceleration worth nearly Rs 90 lakh crore.

6. Social Upliftment and Poverty Reduction

The NDA claimed that more than 25 crore people have moved out of multidimensional poverty, with welfare initiatives ensuring last-mile delivery through housing, banking, insurance, and direct benefit transfer systems.

7. Women and Farmer Empowerment

Schemes like 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', Self-Help Groups, Drone Didi, and PM-Kisan were highlighted, along with historic legislation like the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and expanded agricultural support systems.

8. National Security and Defence Reforms

The resolution cited surgical strikes, air strikes, Operation Sindoor, creation of the Chief of Defence Staff, 'One Rank One Pension' implementation, and expansion of indigenous defence manufacturing under 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India).

9. Global Rise of India

India's growing global stature was underscored, including 32 international honours for PM Modi, leadership during Covid-19 vaccine diplomacy, promotion of yoga, millets, and increased diplomatic outreach.

10. Expansion of NDA and Political Reach

The alliance emphasised its growth across states and regions, now governing areas covering more than three-fourths of India's population and territory, strengthening its position as a dominant national political force.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 10:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).