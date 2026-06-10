PM Narendra Modi Thanks President Droupadi Murmu for Wishes on Becoming India’s Longest-Serving Elected Prime Minister

New Delhi, June 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked President Droupadi Murmu for her congratulatory message on his becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India's history. Expressing gratitude for the President's wishes, Modi said the milestone reflected the aspirations and collective efforts of the people of India.

“Rashtrapati Ji, I am grateful to you for your warm wishes and kind words. Whatever has been achieved over the years is the result of the collective efforts and aspirations of the people of India. The affection and blessings of 140 crore Indians are my greatest strength and inspiration,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X. He also welcomed President Murmu's reference to the government's tribal welfare initiatives. Narendra Modi Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Elected PM: Where Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Manmohan Singh Rank.

Narendra Modi Thanks President for Wishes on Becoming India’s Longest-Serving Elected PM

Rashtrapati Ji, I am grateful to you for your warm wishes and kind words. Whatever has been achieved over the years is the result of the collective efforts and aspirations of the people of India. The affection and blessings of 140 crore Indians are my greatest strength and… https://t.co/QnElTdx03o — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2026

“I am particularly glad that you mentioned PM-JANMAN and Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan. Our Government remains committed to ensuring that the benefits of development reach every section of society in the true spirit of Antyodaya,” Modi added.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu congratulated Modi on achieving the distinction of becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister, describing it as a reflection of the enduring trust reposed in his leadership by the people. PM Narendra Modi Enjoys Jhalmuri at NDA Meeting As He Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Elected PM (Watch Video).

“Heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on the unique honour of serving as the longest continuously elected Prime Minister of the nation. This landmark occasion stands as a testament to the enduring trust and confidence reposed in your leadership by the people of India,” the President said in a post on X.

Highlighting the achievements of the Modi government over the past 12 years, Murmu said his tenure had been marked by significant progress in governance, economic resilience and social transformation.

“Wide-ranging welfare initiatives have ensured more inclusive and equitable access to development benefits, reaching people at the grassroots, which strongly reflects adherence to the principles of Antyodaya,” she said.

The President noted that among the many initiatives launched under Modi's leadership, PM-JANMAN and the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan held a “special place” in her heart because of their focus on the welfare and empowerment of tribal communities.

“Your inspiring journey continues to instil hope and renewed confidence in India's strong democratic traditions. I pray for your good health and long life so that you continue to serve the nation, leading it towards the vision of Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat,” she added.

PM Modi crossed the tenure record of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on Wednesday, completing 4,399 days in office as an elected Prime Minister and becoming the longest-serving elected PM in the country's history.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 08:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).