New Delhi, January 30: In connection to the Singhu border clashes at erupted on Friday, the Delhi Police has arrested 44 people. It includes the man who attacked the a police officer with a sword during the violence. He is reportedly believed to be one of the protesting farmers. The clashes broke after a group pf 'locals' who wanted the site to be vacated, allegedly barged into and vandalised protestor's tents.Farmers’ Protest: Tense Situation at Delhi’s Singhu Border Farm Protest Site, Police Fire Tear Gas Shells.

Following which the police had to resort to lathicharge and fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. Amid the violence at the Delhi-Haryana border, which as been the epicentre of farmers' protest for more than two months now - police barricades were also reportedly broken. Some locals were seen raising slogans against farmers and asked them to vacate the protest site. Farmers' Protest: Protesters Camping at Singhu Border Cornered, Key Routes Connecting Delhi And Haryana Blocked.

Meanwhile, at Ghazipur border thousands of farmers' reached the protest site overnight and many are still coming in, despite Ghaziabad administration's ultimatum to vacate the place. Around 3,000 security personnel, including those from the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), the Rapid Action Force (RAF) in anti-riot gears and civil police, were posted in and around Ghazipur protest site, senior police officer Indiapuram Anshu Jain told news agency PTI.

The situation remains tense at the protesting sites. The farmer leaders have urged their supporter to observe a fast on Saturday, on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary from 9 am to 5 pm.

