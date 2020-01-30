Farrukhabad Shocker: Gangster Holds 15 Children, Few Women as Hostages in House; Rescue Operation Underway

15 Children held Hostage in Farrukhabad (Photo Credits: ANI)

Farrukhabad, Janaury 30: In a shocking incident, more than 15 children have been held hostage on Thursday at a house in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad district by a gangster. Senior police officials immediately reached the spot after getting the information. The gangster, identified as Subhash Batham, reportedly fired at and threw a hand grenade at police. Three cops sustained injuries. NCRB 2018 Data: 50,74,634 Cognizable Crimes Registered, But Crime Rate Per Lakh Population Came Down in 2018.

The rescue operation is currently underway. Police team, including commandos of the Anti-Terrorism Squad led by the Kanpur Zone Inspector General have cordoned off the area. According to reports, the man invited children to attend her daughter's birthday party at his house with an intention to take them as hostages. Batham is a murder accused and is currently out on a bail. Delhi: Crime Rises in National Capital Due to Lack of Pro-Active Policing, Says Ex-Police Chiefs.

ADG law and order PV Ramashastry told news agency ANI, "Rescue operation is being done. Quick Response Team (QRT) and Special Operation Group (SOG) team are there. Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is on its way. It is being said that around 20 children are inside." Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called a high level meeting over the incident. Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Home), DGP, ADGP Law and Order were present at the meeting. The CM also talked to the District Magistrate.

A few women including gangster's wife were also taken as hostages by him. He has reportedly threatened to blow off the house with explosives. According to a report published in NDTV, when their children did not return after a while, parents knocked at Batham's door. However, in return he fired at them. They then alerted the police.