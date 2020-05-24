Flights To and From Mumbai Will Operate From Tomorrow: Maharashtra to Allow 25 Takeoffs and 25 Landings Per Day, Says Minister Nawab Malik

Maharashtra State Minister Nawab Malik. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, May 24: After raising apprehensions over the resumption of flight services amid COVID-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government is reportedly considering to approve the Civil Aviation Ministry's recommendation. State Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on Sunday announced that a set of 25 flights would arrive and depart from Mumbai and the guidelines would be issued soon. Uddhav Thackeray Seeks More Time to Resume Domestic Flight Services in Maharashtra.

Malik's statement came hours after State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had called the resumption of domestic flights an "ill-sighted" move which may end up increasing the number of coronavirus cases. Following his remarks, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in his press briefing reiterated that the state needs more time to resume flights. Terminal 2 to Remain Open For Air Passengers in Mumbai.

Malik, however, confirmed that operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai will commence in a phased manner. The government will issue the detailed protocol soon, he claimed.

"Maharashtra government has agreed to allow 25 takeoffs and 25 landings everyday for domestic flights from Mumbai. This number will be increased gradually. State govt will issue details and guidelines in this regard soon," Malik said.

Flight Operations to Start From Tomorrow: Nawab Malik

Thackeray, while addressing the press earlier today, said he had appealed the Civil Aviation Ministry to grant Maharashtra more time to begin flight operations. "Today morning, I spoke to Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and requested him to give us some time to do preparations (to resume domestic air travel)," he said.

Deshmukh, in a statement issued before Thackeray, said Maharashtra is not poised at this stage to resume flight operations as it may lead to a surge in infections. "Mere thermal scanning of passengers inadequate without swabs. Impossible to have autos/cabs/buses ply in current circumstances," Deshmukh said.