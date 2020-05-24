Uddhav Thackeray Seeks More Time to Resume Domestic Flight Services in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo Credits: ANI/File)

Mumbai, May 24: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said he has sought more time from the Civil Aviation Ministry to resume domestic air travel in the state and added that he cannot ensure if lockdown will be over by May 31 as "multiplication of virus" is picking up.

"We cannot say that lockdown will be over by May 31. We will have to see how we will go forward. The coming time is crucial as the multiplication of the virus is picking up. I want to assure the medical fraternity that we are with them in all ways," Thackeray said. Delhi Airport Terminal 3 to be Used For Domestic Flights From May 25, Terminal 2 to Remain Open For Air Passengers in Mumbai.

"Today morning, I spoke to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and requested him to give us some time to do preparations (to resume domestic air travel)," he said.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had on Thursday said that a minimum and maximum fare for three months has been set for the domestic flight services, which resume from May 25. The Maharashtra Chief Minister further asserted that the fight against COVID-19 is "going to be tougher" now but there is no need to panic as the state government is prepared with extra health facilities.

Maharashtra has crossed the 47,000 mark for COVID-19 cases, of which the number of active patients is 33,786 and over 13,000 have recovered from the disease. As monsoon is approaching, Thackeray said, "In the rainy season, related ailments will be there too. So, we need to take extra precautions."