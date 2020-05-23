Delhi Airport Terminal 3 to be Used For Domestic Flights From May 25, Terminal 2 to Remain Open For Air Passengers in Mumbai

Delhi Airport (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 23: The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Saturday announced to operate all the domestic flights from Terminal 3 or T3. Generally, all the domestic flights operate from terminals 1 and 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The announcement came days before the resumption of the flight operations in India. The domestic flights will start operating from May 25. Rules For Passengers, Airlines: Self-Declaration Form Mandatory; Here's What is Allowed at Airports And During Flight Travel, What Isn't.

The DIAL in a tweet said, “All flights will be operating from Terminal 3: Delhi International Airport Limited #COVID19.” Meanwhile, in Mumbai, only Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will remain open for passengers. The decision was taken as airlines will be operating just one-third capacity of their aircraft.

Earlier in the day, India's Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also hinted at the resumption of international flight operations, which has been suspended since the nationwide lockdown on March 20. Puri said, “We will try to start good percentage of international passenger flights before August. We are doing the best we can and adding more flights.”

According to reports, Indian airlines will operate a total of 8,428 domestic flights each week for the next three months till August 25. The domestic flight services will resume from May 25 in India. The Civil Aviation Ministry has also set fare for domestic flight operations which resume after almost months. The ticket prices for these flights will range between Rs 2,000 and Rs 18,600.