New Delhi, October 12: The Central Water Commission (CWC) on Tuesday sounded red alert (extreme flood situation) for a river in Kerala and an orange alert (severe flood situation) for five other rivers in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded, during 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe (Puducherry) and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tamil Nadu.

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Kerala & Mahe; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal. Bengaluru Rains: Kempe Gowda International Airport Flooded, Travellers Face Harrowing Time.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & Squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal. This is because of a cyclonic circulation over east-central Arabian Sea. It is very likely to persist during the next 3-4 days, the IMD said in Monday night bulletin.

As per the CWC flood bulletin on Tuesday morning, the red alert has been sounded for River Ithikkara at Arkkannur in Kollam district of Kerala, where the river continued to flow in extreme flood situation. At 6.00 a.m., it was flowing at a level of 87.1 m with a rising trend, which is 0.10 m above its danger level of 87.0 m and 0.73 m above its previous high flood levels (HFL) of 86.37 m reached on August 16, 2018, CWC said.

The orange alert in Karnataka was sounded for River Shimsha at T K Halli in Mandya district. The river continued to flow in severe situation and at 6.00 a.m., it was flowing at a level of 583.49 m with steady trend, which is 0.99 m above its danger level of 582.5 m and 2.46 m below its previous HFL of 585.95 m on October 3, 1984.

In Kerala, River Achankovil at Thumpamon in Pathanamthitta district continued to flow in severe situation. At 6.00 a.m., it was flowing at a level of 10.35 m with rising trend, which is 0.35 m above its danger level of 10.0 m and 3.38 m below its previous HFL of 13.735 m on July 11, 1978.

River Karamana at Vellaikadavu in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district continues to flow in severe situation, which at 6.00 a.m. was flowing at a level of 93.15 m with falling trend, which is 0.15 m above its danger level of 93.0 m and 3.85 m below its previous HFL of 97.0 m.

In Tamil Nadu, River Kodaiyar at Thiruvarambu in Kanyakumari district was flowing in severe situation, and at 6.00 a.m. was flowing at a level of 13.01 m with rising trend, which is 1.01 m above its danger level of 12.0 m and 1.67 m below its previous HFL of 14.68 m May 26, 2021. Cyclone Jawad Brews in Bay of Bengal, Low Pressure Area Likely To Form Around October 13 and Move Towards Odisha-Andhra Pradesh Coasts.

River Thambraparni at Kuzhithurai in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu continues to flow in severe situation, which at 6.00 a.m., was flowing at a level of 3.72 m with rising trend, which is 0.22 m above its danger level of 3.5 m and 5.11 m below its previous HFL of 8.83 m on August 12, 2010.

Meanwhile, as per IMD data, during 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, rainfall recorded was:

Kerala: Karipur - 25 mm; Kozhikode - 22 mm; Cannur - 17 mm; Punalur - 14 mm; Palakkad - 8 mm and Thrissur - 6 mm.

Tamilnadu: Valprai - 10 mm; Nagappattinam - 6 mm and Thanjavur - 5 mm.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2021 01:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).