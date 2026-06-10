PM Narendra Modi Says Service to People Is Ultimate Test of Good Governance

New Delhi, June 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that public service is the "ultimate test of good governance" and only those who work with "humility and dedication" are able to earn people's trust. PM Modi on Wednesday became India's longest-serving Prime Minister, marking 12 years at the helm of the Central government.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Service to the people is the ultimate test of good governance. Only an individual who works ceaselessly with humility, dedication, and a sense of duty earns the public's trust." PM Modi crossed former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's record with 4,399 days in office as an elected Prime Minister. Narendra Modi Becomes 'India's Longest-Serving Elected Prime Minister'; Senator John Cornyn, Singer Mary Millben and Others Extend Greetings.

Service to People Is Ultimate Test of Good Governance: PM Modi

Nehru's tenure from 1952 onwards is considered for this comparison, as he headed an interim government between 1947 and 1952 before the country's first general elections were held.

While former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi served for more than 14 years in office, her tenure was not continuous, making Modi the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister in the country's history. He has served from his first swearing-in ceremony in 2014 to securing successive mandates in 2019 and a historic third consecutive term in 2024. Narendra Modi Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Elected PM: Where Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Manmohan Singh Rank.

The PM Modi-led government's era has also been marked by a series of high-profile infrastructure and nation-building projects, including the new Parliament building, Central Vista redevelopment, Kartavya Path, Vande Bharat trains, the Statue of Unity, INS Vikrant, the Kashmir rail link, Noida International Airport, Namo Bharat RRTS and the Ganga Expressway.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will hold a crucial meeting in the national capital on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of 12 years of the NDA government at the Centre and to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister.

The meeting, scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam, is expected to witness the participation of Prime Minister Modi, top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from all 22 NDA-ruled states and Union Territories, as well as leaders of the alliance's constituent parties.

According to sources, the NDA is likely to adopt a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Modi on achieving the historic milestone of surpassing the record held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

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