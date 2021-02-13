New Delhi, February 13: After #BoycottGaana started to trend on Twitter, the music app on Saturday sacked its employee for her tweets over Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma’s murder. The music streaming service took to Twitter to inform about the development. In the tweet, Gaana said that it respects all the religions and communities of India.

The music app tweeted, “Gaana respects all religions and communities of India. With regards to the social media posts by a recently joined employee of Gaana, these posts do not represent our values. She is no longer employed by the company. We will continue to bring music to our country.” Gaana Raises Rs 375 Cr Debt from Tencent, Times Internet.

The controversy erupted after the content head of Gaana had posted regarding the murder of the Bajrang Dal activist. Some of the netizens perceived that the tweet by the Gaana employee was insensitive. Immediately after the controversy, Gaana had issued a clarification and distanced itself from the controversial tweet of its employee. Bajrang Dal Activist Shot at by Suspected Cattle Smugglers After High-Speed Chase in Gurugram.

In its earlier tweet, the music streaming service, stated, “We do not endorse the beliefs & views of our employees in their personal capacity. Gaana respects religious sentiments of every community in India. We have been apprised of the issue and will take necessary steps at the earliest based on our enquiries.”

Sharma was murdered on Wednesday night in Delhi. All the four accused - Zahid, Mehtab, Danish and Islam – were arrested the next day. According to reports, the Bajrang Dal activist had an argument with the accused, after which they went to his home and stabbed him to death. Notably, Sharma was reportedly part of the group which used to collect donations for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

