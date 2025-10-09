New Delhi, October 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with United States President Donald Trump on Thursday and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. The two leaders reviewed the "good progress" achieved in trade negotiations and "agreed to stay in close touch" over the coming weeks.

"Spoke to my friend, President Trump and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks," PM Modi said in a post on X. India and the United States are holding negotiations for a Bilateral Trade Agreement. Gaza Peace Deal: First Phase of Ceasefire Agreement Between Israel and Hamas Goes Into Effect, Says Report.

A team of officials from the office of the United States Trade Representative visited India on September 16, and positive discussions were held on various aspects of the trade deal. It was decided to intensify efforts in this regard. In continuation of these discussions, a delegation led by the Commerce and Industries Minister, Piyush Goyal, visited the United States for meetings on September 22. The delegation took forward the discussions with a view to achieving an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement. The United States has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, including a 25 per cent penalty for the import of Russian oil.

PM Modi had earlier in the day welcomed the agreement on the first phase of President Donald Trump's peace plan. "We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump's peace plan. This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu. We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace," he said in a post on X. Israel-Hamas Agreement: PM Narendra Modi Welcomes First Phase of Donald Trump’s Peace Plan, Says ‘Hope This Will Lead to Hostage Release and Pave Way for Lasting Peace in Gaza’.

PM Modi Dials Donald Trump, Congratulates Him on Success of Peace Plan

Trump announced on Wednesday that Israel and Hamas have "signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan". "This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace. All Parties will be treated fairly! This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen. BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!" he said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

