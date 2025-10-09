New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed the agreement on the first phase of President Donald Trump's peace plan.

The Prime Minister said this development reflects the strong leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He expressed hope that the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring much-needed respite and pave the way for lasting peace in the region.

"We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump's peace plan. This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu. We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace."

On Thursday, Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar appreciated India's support.

In a post on X, he said, "Thankful for the efforts of the Israeli delegation and all involved in reaching the agreement that will release all our hostages. Special thanks to POTUS Trump. May we see peace restored soon, free from terror threats. Appreciate India's support all along!"

Earlier, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres welcomed the announcement of an agreement to secure a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza, based on the proposal put forward by US President Donald Trump. He lauded the diplomatic efforts of the United States, Qatar, Egypt and Turkiye in brokering the deal and urged all concerned parties to abide fully by the terms of the agreement.

Qatar's Prime Minister and official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Majed Al Ansari, on Thursday said that an agreement was reached on all the provisions and implementation mechanisms of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Ansari said that the deal covered the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

In a post on X, he wrote, "The mediators announce that tonight an agreement was reached on all the provisions and implementation mechanisms of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, which will lead to ending the war, the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and the entry of aid. The details will be announced later.

"Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also hailed what he calls "a great day for Israel", saying he will "convene the government tomorrow [Thursday] to approve the agreement and bring all our precious kidnapped people home."

He thanked the Israeli military and security forces, as well as US President Donald Trump and his team, "for their commitment to this sacred mission of freeing our kidnapped people".

Hamas has released its first public statement since US President Trump said the Palestinian group and Israel had "signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan".

In a post on Telegram, Hamas announced the "conclusion of an agreement stipulating an end to the war on Gaza, the occupation's withdrawal from it, the entry of aid, and a prisoner exchange", as per Al Jazeera.

The statement called on the US leader, Arab mediators and international parties to "compel the occupation government [Israel] to fully implement the agreement's requirements and not allow it to evade or delay the implementation of what has been agreed upon".

The group concluded by saying it will remain "faithful to our pledge and will not abandon our people's national rights, including freedom, independence, and self-determination," Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

