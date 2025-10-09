The first phase of the Gaza peace agreement between Israel and Hamas is now in effect, a report said. According to the Egyptian state-affiliated TV Al Qahera News, the agreement on the first stage of US President Donald Trump's plan for ending the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza went into effect on Thursday, October 9. The agreement was reached in Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh. Soon after the development, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that the IDF's offensive operations in Gaza had stopped. More details are awaited. Gaza Peace Plan: In Historic Breakthrough, Israel and Hamas Agree on First Phase Peace Deal Proposed by US President Donald Trump; Hostages to Be Released.

Gaza Ceasefire in Effect

BREAKING: The Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is now in effect - Arab media — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 9, 2025

Israel Stops Gaza Offensive

BREAKING: Netanyahu's office says that Israeli offensive operations have stopped in Gaza — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 9, 2025

