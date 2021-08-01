Gurugram, August 1: A joint team of the Gurugram Health department and the Gurugram Police has busted an illegal sex determination test racket and arrested three people from Ghaziabad's Kamla Nagar area on Sunday, said a Gurugram Health department official. This was the 14th raid conducted by the Gurugram Health department this year. The joint teams have also recovered Rs 35,000 and a portable ultrasound machine from the possession of the accused persons.

The officials said Gurugram Civil surgeon Virendra Yadav received secret information about an illegal sex determination racket operating in Gurugram. Following this, Yadav authorized Anil Gupta, the Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PNDT) Nodal Officer, to follow the lead. Punjab: One Held for Conducting Illegal Sex Determination Test in Kharar.

"Through a decoy, a contact was established with a tout identified as Gautam, a resident of Bhondsi village in Gurugram and after negotiations, a deal was fixed for Rs 35,000. Gautam asked the decoy to meet him at Rajiv Chowk, Gurugram, at 6.30 a.m. on Sunday with the deal amount. After getting money the tout started to move towards Delhi in a car with the decoy," Yadav said. Thereafter, Anil Gupta along with team members Dipanshu Saini, Harish, Umang and Sub-Inspector Paramjeet followed the decoy.

After the tout reached Kamla Nagar in Ghaziabad, the decoy was taken to a tent house shop. After a while, the decoy came out of the shop and signalled the raiding team which immediately nabbed Gautam. The decoy informed the police team that ultrasound has been done and the sex of the foetus has been disclosed as female.

"The raiding team then entered into the shop and found two persons identified as Prem Chand of Aligarh and Jaipal sitting near portable ultrasound machines. The local PNDT team also arrived at the spot. The team recovered Rs 20,000 from Gautam and Rs 15,000 from Prem Chand. The local police were called who arrested the trio and seized the machine and cash amount," Yadav added. A case under relevant sections of the IPC, including the PNDT Act, was registered against the accused trio at the Sihani police station in Ghaziabad.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2021 05:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).