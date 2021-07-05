Chandigarh, July 5: In a shocking incident, a man has been arrested for conducting illegal prenatal sex determination test at a diagnostic centre in Punjab's Kharar. The accused, identified as Rakesh Kumar, was reportedly nabbed while he was conducting the diagnosis by a team of Pre-Conception & Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques department from Ambala and Mohali jointly and handed him over to the police. Gurugram Doctor Couple Arrested for Illegal Sex Determination Tests.

According to reports, a woman was introduced to the accused by a doctor in the Ambala health department. Kumar asked her for Rs 20,000 for conducting a sex determination test. As agreed upon, the woman paid Rs 10,000 in advance, following which she was taken to the diagnostics centre in Kharar to conduct the test. Meanwhile, a team from PC&PNDT reached the centre where the test was being conducted and caught the accused red handed, as per report. Mumbai: 2 Fake Doctors Held for Running Illegal Abortion Clinic & Sex Determination Test.

Deputy civil surgeon-cum-nodal-officer, PCPNDT, Dr Balwinder Kaur told the Times of India, “The remaining amount was to be given at the time of the test. As the tout disclosed the sex of the foetus, our team caught him. The cash was recovered from the centre.” The accused has been booked under relevant sections of PCPNDT Act.

In a similar incident last year, a doctor couple and their two accomplices were arrested for conducting illegal sex determination of the foetus. They were held in December last year during a raid at a private clinic in Gurugram.

