New Delhi, December 31: Millions of Indian consumers may face significant service gaps this New Year’s Eve as a nationwide "App Bandh" (App Shutdown) takes hold. Delivery partners and gig workers associated with major platforms, including Zomato, Swiggy, Zepto, Blinkit, Amazon, and Flipkart, have called for a massive strike on Wednesday, December 31. The gig workers’ strike aims to highlight deteriorating working conditions, lack of pay transparency, and the physical risks posed by ultra-fast delivery models.

The action, organised by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) and the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT), is expected to involve over 1.5 lakh workers across metropolitan hubs and tier-2 cities.

This comes after a similar strike called by the Gig & Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU) on Christmas, December 25, caused significant service disruptions in parts of Gurugram, while Delhi and Noida saw limited impac

Union leaders describe a "breaking point" for the workforce. Shaik Salauddin, President of TGPWU, noted that a preliminary strike on December 25 saw nearly 40,000 participants and disrupted up to 60% of deliveries in certain pockets. "The Christmas strike was just the trailer," Salauddin stated. "The real picture will be seen today." Gig Workers Strike on December 31: Check How Hadtaal by Delivery Agents of Zomato, Swiggy, Flipkart, Amazon, Zepto, and Blinkit Might Affect New Year 2026 Celebrations.

What Are the Demands of Gig Workers?

The central grievance of the striking workers is the "10-minute delivery" model popularised by quick-commerce platforms. Workers argue that these tight windows force them to break traffic rules and navigate hazardous winter conditions, such as dense fog, at high speeds. Will Zomato, Swiggy, Flipkart, Amazon, Zepto and Blinkit Be Available on December 31? Everything About the Nationwide Gig Workers’ Strike.

Key demands presented to the platforms and the government include:

A Total Ban on 10-Minute Deliveries: Shifting to realistic, safety-first delivery timelines.

Pay Transparency: A clear breakdown of earnings that includes compensation for waiting times, traffic delays, and rising fuel costs.

ID Protection: An end to arbitrary "ID blocking," where workers are barred from the app by algorithms without a clear explanation or appeals process.

Social Security: Implementation of the new labour codes to provide accident insurance and welfare benefits.

Gig Workers’s Strike on December 31

🚨 All-India Strike Today was just the trailer. 🎬 Picture abhi baaki hai – 31 Dec, 2025 Delivery workers will not bow to ID blocking, threats and algorithmic control. ✊ Fair wages. Safety. Dignity. — @TGPWU and @Connect_IFAT pic.twitter.com/6STR9TFBAI — Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (@TGPWU) December 25, 2025

Impact of the Strike

With December 31 being one of the highest-revenue day for the food-tech and quick-commerce sectors, the strike is expected to hit operations where it hurts most:

Customer Disruptions: Users in major cities are already reporting delays of 90 minutes to two hours. Many platforms have begun displaying "high demand" notices or temporarily disabling services in high-strike areas.

Restaurant Losses: The National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) expressed concerns over massive food wastage, as prepared orders may sit uncollected if riders are unavailable.

Corporate Counter-Measures: In a bid to maintain service, companies like Zomato and Swiggy are dangling "mega incentives," with some ads promising workers up to INR 6,000 to INR 10,000 for staying online during the 48-hour New Year period.

Supply Chain Shifts: FMCG giants like PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, and Nestle have reportedly increased stocks at local kirana stores and supermarkets to offset the potential failure of quick-commerce apps.

Behind the logistics is a workforce struggling with shrinking take-home pay. While a delivery partner may gross INR 800 in a 15-hour shift, once fuel and maintenance are deducted, many are left with barely INR 300 to support their families.

"We are not slaves to algorithms," a union representative stated. Workers in some regions also alleged intimidation by "bouncers" deployed near warehouses to prevent them from logging out, highlighting the deepening friction between the platforms and the labor that powers them.

