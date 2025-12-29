Mumbai, December 29: Food and e-commerce deliveries across India may face significant disruptions this New Year’s Eve as thousands of gig workers prepare for a nationwide strike on December 31, 2025. Organized by the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) and the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), the protest follows a similar walkout on Christmas Day. Delivery agents and workers from major platforms, including Zomato, Swiggy, Amazon, Flipkart, Zepto and Blinkit, are demanding fair wages, social security, and an end to "high-pressure" delivery models.

The planned gig workers' strike on December 31 is the latest in a series of coordinated actions by delivery partners to highlight deteriorating work conditions. Unions report that workers in major metropolitan hubs and tier-2 cities will participate in "log-off" protests, effectively halting last-mile logistics during one of the year’s busiest periods for online ordering.

The December 25 strike already provided a glimpse of the potential impact, with significant service delays reported in parts of Gurugram and Delhi. Union leaders state that these repeated actions are necessary to force platform companies and the government to address structural issues within the digital economy.

Glimpse From Gig Workers' Strike Held on December 25

🚨 All-India Strike Today was just the trailer. 🎬 Picture abhi baaki hai – 31 Dec, 2025 Delivery workers will not bow to ID blocking, threats and algorithmic control. ✊ Fair wages. Safety. Dignity. — @TGPWU and @Connect_IFAT pic.twitter.com/6STR9TFBAI — Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (@TGPWU) December 25, 2025

What Are Gig Workers' Demand?

A central grievance of the protesting workers is the rise of "ultra-fast" delivery models. Many platforms now promise 10-minute deliveries, a target that workers claim endangers their lives by forcing them to navigate heavy traffic and hazardous conditions at high speeds.

The workers' primary demands include:

Fair Pay Structures: A transition to transparent wage models that account for rising fuel costs and actual distance traveled.

Removal of 10-Minute Windows: Scrapping ultra-fast delivery targets to prioritize road safety.

Algorithmic Transparency: An end to arbitrary ID blocking and penalties where workers are deactivated by automated systems without a human appeals process.

Social Security: Implementation of health insurance, accident coverage, and pension benefits.

Gig Workers' Demand

“We urge the Hon’ble Centre and State Labour Ministers to urgently act on gig workers’ issues—unfair payouts, unsafe 10-minute delivery models and arbitrary ID blocking. Ahead of the 31 Dec National Strike, convene an immediate meeting with unions and platforms.” pic.twitter.com/Ob81ukv3tq — Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (@TGPWU) December 28, 2025

Impact of Gig Workers' Strike on Consumers

For consumers, the strike by delivery agents from Zomato, Swiggy, Amazon, Flipkart, Zepto and Blinkit may result in longer wait times, order cancellations, or a total lack of availability for food and grocery services on Tuesday evening. Some platforms have previously responded to localized strikes by offering surge incentives to non-striking riders, but the nationwide scale of the December 31 call poses a much larger challenge to operations.

Industry experts suggest that while platforms are unlikely to shut down entirely, the "peak-hour" demand typical of New Year's Eve will be difficult to manage with a reduced workforce.

