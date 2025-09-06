New Delhi, September 6: In a major security breach at Delhi’s historic Red Fort complex, a golden, jewel-encrusted ceremonial Kalash (sacred vessel) worth nearly Rs 1 crore was stolen during a Jain religious event. The Kalash, made with around 760 grams of gold and adorned with approximately 150 grams of diamonds, rubies, and emeralds, was reportedly used for daily prayers by prominent businessman Sudhir Jain, who brought it to the venue every day. The theft occurred earlier this week during a religious event being held inside the Red Fort.

Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended the ceremony called 'Daslakshan Mahaparv' at the historic Red Fort, as a special guest. According to police reports, the theft took place amid the hustle and bustle of the welcome arrangements for the dignitary. When the ceremonial activities resumed, the Kalash was found missing from the stage. Delhi Police confirmed that CCTV footage captured the movements of a suspicious individual during the event. Officials say that the suspect has been identified and a breakthrough in the case is expected soon, with an arrest likely in the coming days. Jaipur Temple Robbery: Idols, Jewellery and Donations Stolen From Temple in Bhankrota Area, Theft Caught on CCTV.

The ongoing Jain religious event, which began recently, is scheduled to continue at the Red Fort until September 9. This incident has once again raised serious questions about security arrangements at the iconic monument, which is not only a UNESCO World Heritage Site but also a venue of national importance where the Prime Minister hoists the Tricolour on Independence Day. This is not the first time that security lapses at the Red Fort have been reported. Earlier, seven Delhi Police personnel, including Constables and Head Constables, were suspended for failing to detect a dummy bomb planted during a pre-Independence Day security drill. Delhi: Gold, Diamond-studded Jhari Stolen from Red Fort During Religious Rituals.

Gold Kalash Worth INR 1 Crore Stolen From Red Fort

#Watch | A priceless gold and diamond-studded urn (valued at approximately ₹1 crore) was stolen during a Jain religious ceremony at the Red Fort in Delhi. The police have identified a suspect through CCTV footage and expect an arrest soon. The incident has raised serious… pic.twitter.com/CP5RTSd9pW — United News of India (@uniindianews) September 6, 2025

Authorities had intensified security across Delhi ahead of August 15 celebrations, conducting multiple drills to ensure safety at sensitive locations. The latest theft has prompted calls for even stricter security protocols within the Red Fort premises, especially during large-scale public gatherings and religious events.

