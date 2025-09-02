Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 2 (ANI): Idols, jewellery, and donation money were stolen from a temple in the Bhankrota area of Jaipur, Rajasthan, in the early hours of Tuesday.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed on the temple premises.

According to Ramswaroop Sharma, the chief priest of the temple, he left the temple after closing the temple doors on Monday night. He said that around 4:30 am on Tuesday, he received information about a break-in.

"I left at night after closing the doors of the temple; after that, in the morning at 4:30 am, I was told that the locks of the temple were broken.... When I came and saw, the idol of Radha Krishna, Laddu Gopal, all the 'Chatras,' and around Rs. 90,000 from the donation were stolen..." he said.

He further said that the 'Chatras' were estimated to be worth between Rs 15 to 20 lakh.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

