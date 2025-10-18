Mumbai, October 18: As the festive season kicked off, the gold rates in India have been at an all-time high, with the gold price reaching historic highs at the start of October, driven by concerns over a potential US government shutdown, which led to increased demand for safe-haven assets.

People across India and the world commenced the Diwali 2025 festivities, beginning with Dhanteras today, October 18. Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi is a Hindu festival regarded as auspicious for purchasing gold and silver. As people across India celebrate Dhanteras, scroll down to check the price of Gold in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and other metro cities. Dhanteras 2025: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on Dhanatrayodashi, Prays for Nation’s Prosperity and Good Health.

Gold Rate in Mumbai, Delhi, and Other Metro Cities Today, October 18 (Price Per Gram)

City 22K Gold (per gram) 24K Gold (per gram) Mumbai INR 12,170 INR 13,277 Delhi INR 12,185 INR 13,292 Bengaluru INR 12,170 INR 13,277 Chennai INR 12,200 INR 13,309 Jaipur INR 12,185 INR 13,292 Hyderabad INR 12,170 INR 13,277 Patna INR 12,175 INR 13,282 Lucknow INR 12,185 INR 13,292 Ahmedabad INR 12,175 INR 13,282 Kolkata INR 12,170 INR 13,277

Dhanteras 2025: Significance

Dhanteras is derived from the word ‘Dhan’ (wealth) and ‘Teras’ (13th day of the Krishna Paksha that falls in the month of Kartik). On the occasion of Dhanteras, devotees offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kuber, seeking blessings for wealth, prosperity, and well-being. Dhanteras 2025 Wishes, Messages and Images: Send Happy Dhanteras Greetings, SMS, WhatsApp Stickers and HD Wallpapers to Loved Ones on Dhantrayodashi.

Invoking Goddess Lakshmi on Dhanteras is said to bring wealth and good fortune, while Lord Ganesha is worshipped to remove obstacles in business or other auspicious endeavors. Worshipping Kubera is believed to bring financial stability and success in business.

