Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the start of the five-day auspicious festival of Diwali in India. Dhanteras is celebrated on the 13th day of the Hindu month of Ashwin, which usually falls in October or November in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Dhanteras 2025 falls on Saturday, October 18. The word Dhanteras comes from “Dhan” meaning wealth and “Teras” meaning the thirteenth day. The day holds great religious and cultural importance as it is devoted to Lord Dhanvantari, the divine physician and God of health, and Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. As we celebrate Dhanteras 2025, we at LatestLY have compiled a list of Dhanteras 2025 wishes, Dhantrayodashi 2025 greetings, Dhanteras 2025 images and HD wallpapers, Dhantrayodashi 2025 images, which you can download and share with your family, friends and relatives.

You can also download these Dhanteras photos for free online and send to your loved ones as Happy Dhanteras 2025 WhatsApp wishes, Dhanteras greetings and SMS. This day holds great importance, particularly in the Indian culture, as it is associated with worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, the giver of wealth, prosperity, and good fortune. Dhanteras Puja takes place in the honour of Lord Dhanvantari, the Hindu God of Health, Medicine and Ayurveda and hence, since 2016, the Indian Government has declared Dhanteras to be also commemorated as National Ayurveda Day. Dhanteras 2025 Rangoli Designs: Adorn Your Home With Easy Rangoli Patterns, Colourful Designs and Floral Motifs To Mark Dhantrayodashi During Diwali Festival (Watch Videos).

According to Hindu mythology, it was on this day that Lord Dhanvantari emerged from the ocean during the Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean), carrying the sacred pot of nectar, symbolizing health, well-being, and longevity. Hence, devotees worship Lord Dhanvantari for good health and Goddess Lakshmi for abundance and happiness in life. On this day, buying gold or utensils is considered highly auspicious among Hindus. We wish you all a very happy Dhanteras 2025!

