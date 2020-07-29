Mumbai, July 29: The gold prices slipped today in India after posting strong gains in the last two sessions. On the MCX, gold futures slipped 0.1 percent to Rs 52,540 per 10 gram. Gold traders are now looking ahead to the US Fed's two-day policy meeting, which ends later today. Silver futures on the MCX advanced 0.18 percent to Rs 65,123 per kg.

According to reports, worries over the impact of rising coronavirus cases on the global economy and expectations of possible inflation from more stimulus measures supported gold. Sensex Trades Flat, Nifty at 11,311 Amid Subdued Cues From Global Stock Market.

Experts have predicted that ahead of US Federal Reserve meeting outcome today both the precious metals remain volatile. The price of a 10 gram 22 carat gold in Mumbai is at Rs 50,770. On the other hand, customers will have to spend Rs 51,770 for a 10 gram 24-carat gold. In Delhi, the price of the 10-gram 24-carat gold was at Rs 52,460 on Wednesday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2020 01:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).