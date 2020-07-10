Kerala, July 10: Police resorted to tear gas and water cannon against the members of Youth League, the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League on Friday. According to an ANI update, the members were protesting in Kozhikode demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the gold smuggling case, which has rocked the state.

The mood has turned quite heated as in Kozhikode, many people were hurt after police resorted to baton charge on agitating Youth League workers. In Kochi too, Yuva Morcha protest turned violent. In Kannur, police lobbed teargas shells to control the agitating protesters. Kerala Gold Smuggling Case to be Investigated by NIA, Says MHA.

Police uses Tear gas and water cannon to disperse protestors:

Kerala: Police uses tear gas and water cannon against the members of Youth League, the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League. They were protesting in Kozhikode demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over gold smuggling case. pic.twitter.com/ljNniumc0K — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2020

What is the gold smuggling case?

The Customs Department had seized 30 kg gold from an air cargo consignment from the United Arab Emirates to the country’s consulate in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. CM had transferred his principal secretary M Sivasankar who was close to Swapna Suresh. She was working as the operational manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited under the state IT Ministry and had gone underground after the seizure. The Centre on Thursday further mentioned that the National Investigation Agency would investigate the Kerala gold smuggling case.

